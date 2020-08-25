Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.94 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.28% of ChemoCentryx worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $30,460,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 204,316 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 6,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,710. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.94. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $2,183,519.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,599 shares of company stock valued at $75,130,117 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.