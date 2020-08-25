Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Hilltop worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

HTH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 10,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

