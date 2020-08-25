Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. 71,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

