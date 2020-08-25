Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,934,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Green Dot by 51.8% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

