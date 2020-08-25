Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in M.D.C. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,474,574. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

