Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 307,233 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,983.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 64,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

