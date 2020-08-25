Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 543,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.75% of Bitauto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bitauto by 46.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bitauto by 7.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bitauto by 565.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Bitauto by 15.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BITA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 3,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.