Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.32% of KBR worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KBR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after buying an additional 826,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after buying an additional 368,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after buying an additional 210,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 32,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.