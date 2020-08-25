Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 12,698.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Msci were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 211.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Msci by 48.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Msci by 243.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,735. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.