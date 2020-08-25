Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 201,614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 160,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.