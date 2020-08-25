Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 975,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

GILD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 204,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of -275.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

