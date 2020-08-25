Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.15 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,011,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after buying an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 3,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,258. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Nomura Instinet lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $376,426.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,330 shares of company stock worth $6,241,931. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

