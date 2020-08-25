Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Healthpeak Properties worth $62,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 109.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

