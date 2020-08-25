Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

