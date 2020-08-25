Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 187,680 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

