HEROcoin Hits Market Cap of $545,675.07 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $545,675.07 and approximately $1,062.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00153421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,109,608 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

