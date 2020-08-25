Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

