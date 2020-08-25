Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by 98.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 775,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,631. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

