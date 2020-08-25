HEX (HEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $951.28 million and $1.49 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00085451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00278874 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040279 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007344 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00009998 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 305,435,301,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,028,803,155 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

