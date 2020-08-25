High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.65. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 48,623 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWO. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

