Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,176.76

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,176.76 and traded as high as $2,379.90. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,349.00, with a volume of 604,041 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIK. Barclays increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.10) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,228.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,176.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

