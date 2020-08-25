Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,116.88

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,116.88 and traded as high as $1,200.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,196.00, with a volume of 16,323 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFG. HSBC raised shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.88. The firm has a market cap of $969.82 million and a PE ratio of 29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

