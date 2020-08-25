Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0068

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $7,302.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

