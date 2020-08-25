HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 1.34% of HL Acquisition worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCCH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HL Acquisition by 29.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HL Acquisition by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 637,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HL Acquisition by 16.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in HL Acquisition by 68.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of HL Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 604,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCCH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. HL Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

About HL Acquisition

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH).

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.