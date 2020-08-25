HOLD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $202,312.65 and $14.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00123605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.01650585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00186807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00146169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

