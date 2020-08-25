Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Holo has a market cap of $124.84 million and $9.46 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, WazirX, Fatbtc and Binance. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,141,066,984 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, WazirX, OOOBTC, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, ABCC, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.