Honest (HNST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,476.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Honest has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $789,244.76 and approximately $7,476.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

