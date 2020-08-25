Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

HON traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

