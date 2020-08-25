Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.33 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $85.33 million and $2.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.71 or 0.00076794 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, BiteBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00656543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00087959 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,798,188 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

