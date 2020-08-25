Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

