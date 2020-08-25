HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 3,109,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,151,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.73.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.