Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 178.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE:HII opened at $162.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.