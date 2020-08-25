Huobi Token Price Hits $4.78 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00042189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $181.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,712,640 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

