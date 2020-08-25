Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Reaches $564,476.97

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $564,476.97 and approximately $183,156.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00676075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00077801 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,735,105 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

