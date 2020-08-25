Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 162,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

