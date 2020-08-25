Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,458,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alphabet by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,607.23. 70,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,382.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,608.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

