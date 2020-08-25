Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

VEEV traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.57. 30,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.46. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $85,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

