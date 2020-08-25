Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $10.43 Million Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 3.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,965 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

