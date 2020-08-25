Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $13.52 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 4.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 413,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

