Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,000. Jacobs Engineering comprises about 4.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter worth $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $51,742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $44,627,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.