Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 3,838 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Cable One makes up 4.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.13% of Cable One worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Cable One by 22.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cable One by 29.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $17.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,824.61. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,539. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,821.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,733.58.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,086. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

