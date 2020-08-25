Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.29. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 126,615 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huttig Building Products stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) by 288.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Huttig Building Products worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

