Hyperion (HYN) Market Cap Reaches $314.41 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008720 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market cap of $314.41 million and $19.33 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.