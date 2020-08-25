IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0993

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. IDEX has a market cap of $52.47 million and $3.11 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00153421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,525,211 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

