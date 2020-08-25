IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 19.3% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. IDEX has a market cap of $51.69 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,591,134 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

