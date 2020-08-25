iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.88 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $135.45 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00014672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00127122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.01714388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00192246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00153421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

