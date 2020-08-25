IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.59

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $16.15. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

