Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Bittrex and Indodax. Ignis has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignis has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.01683420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Indodax, STEX, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

