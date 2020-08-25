ILCOIN Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $751,936.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000146 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, IDAX, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

