ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.09. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 179,647 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.